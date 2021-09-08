Gries Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,394. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

