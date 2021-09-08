Gries Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.84. 56,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

