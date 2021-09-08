Gries Financial LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $146.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

