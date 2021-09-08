Gries Financial LLC Purchases 69,090 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. 251,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

