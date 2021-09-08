Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Shares of GRIN opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.08. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 353.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Grindrod Shipping worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.