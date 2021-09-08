GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 606 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

