GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $273,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

