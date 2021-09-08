GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $294,000 in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

