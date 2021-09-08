GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $302,000 Investment in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Molecular Templates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

MTEM opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $370.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. On average, analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

