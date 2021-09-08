GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 4,105 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

