GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,407 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,106 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $13,196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GrafTech International by 66.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EAF stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

