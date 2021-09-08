GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $289,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,451 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

