Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.87 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.8697 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $3.79.
Shares of Guangdong Investment stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $93.90.
About Guangdong Investment
