GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,373 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 552,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,442,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

