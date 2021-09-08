GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,234 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.19% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNR. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

