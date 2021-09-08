GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 291,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 568,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.