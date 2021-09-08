GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

