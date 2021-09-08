HackenAI (HAI) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00198836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.10 or 0.07208298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,307.63 or 0.99787577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00744619 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

