Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMG shares. boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE AMG opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.