Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.