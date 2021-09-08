Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,135 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $111.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

