Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

