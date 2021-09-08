Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,203 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

