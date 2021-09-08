Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

FBC opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

