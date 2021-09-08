Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVMD stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

