Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $394,000 Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conduent were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Conduent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 664,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Conduent by 40,939.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. Research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

