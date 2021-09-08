Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Trading Up 0.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.24 and last traded at $92.50. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HVRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

