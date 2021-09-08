Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 11,240 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $30,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

