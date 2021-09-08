Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 432,534 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,534 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $74,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 66,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

