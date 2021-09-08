Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $37.05 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $37,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $291,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $414,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,015. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $248.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average of $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

