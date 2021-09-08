Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $93.59 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,807 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $93,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $662.51. 11,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $627.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $315.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.77.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.