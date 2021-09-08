Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,158 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.20. 24,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

