Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $468.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,164,743,782 coins and its circulating supply is 10,545,978,782 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

