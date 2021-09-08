Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 8th (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward’s (NYSE:HAYW) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Hayward had issued 40,277,778 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hayward stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $13,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

