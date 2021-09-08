Head to Head Analysis: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) versus The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of The Carlyle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of The Carlyle Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and The Carlyle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A The Carlyle Group $2.29 billion 7.64 $348.20 million $2.05 24.08

The Carlyle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The Carlyle Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Carlyle Group pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and The Carlyle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Carlyle Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. The Carlyle Group has a consensus target price of $37.39, indicating a potential downside of 24.27%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than The Carlyle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and The Carlyle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A The Carlyle Group 38.32% 26.95% 5.55%

Summary

The Carlyle Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors, and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D’Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

