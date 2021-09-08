Head-To-Head Comparison: FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) versus JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -23.65% -444.21% -55.76% JFrog -17.12% -4.91% -3.88%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FingerMotion and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A JFrog 1 6 5 0 2.33

JFrog has a consensus price target of $63.80, indicating a potential upside of 64.05%. Given JFrog’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and JFrog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million 15.81 -$4.38 million N/A N/A JFrog $150.83 million 23.76 -$9.40 million ($0.15) -259.27

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFrog.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JFrog beats FingerMotion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

