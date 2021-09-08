Head-To-Head Comparison: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kiromic BioPharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 9 0 2.75

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.45, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 151.65 -$182.81 million ($1.09) -13.85

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -270.53% -5,272.40% -79.83%

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

