Head-To-Head Review: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) & Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 9.39% 10.51% 1.62%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aqua Power Systems and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.03%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.78 $199.71 million $1.81 23.18

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.06, suggesting that its share price is 506% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment comprises of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

