Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $872,361.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 15,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $872,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 290,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,171. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 280,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

