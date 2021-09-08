HempCoin Trading Up 6.7% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,037.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,310,766 coins and its circulating supply is 263,175,616 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

