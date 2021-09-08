Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.03. 17,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,159. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

