Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $341.71. 4,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,405. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $344.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.61.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

