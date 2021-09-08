Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $80,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 808,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,771,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

