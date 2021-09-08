Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 75 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

