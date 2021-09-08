Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $33,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,679,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.67. 129,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,910,646. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86.

