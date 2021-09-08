Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

HRTX opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

