Hertz Network (HTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $983,447.60

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $983,447.60 and approximately $130,927.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00133026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00194530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.74 or 0.07223572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,235.62 or 1.00063570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.12 or 0.00733935 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars.

