HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.97% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

