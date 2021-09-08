HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

