HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AZN opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

